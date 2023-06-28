SCHOOL: South Carolina HEAD COACH: Shane Beamer (15-11, third year) 2022 RECORD: 8-5 overall, 4-4 in the SEC East RETURNING STARTERS: Offense – 4; Defense – 7; Special Teams – 2 PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Spencer Rattler (Completed 264 of 399 passes for 3,026 yards with 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions), RB Juju McDowell, WR Antwane Wells Jr., LT Jakai Moore, DT Tonka Hemmingway, CB Marcellas Dial, SS DQ Smith, FS Nick Emmanwori. VERSUS GEORGIA: Sept. 16 (Athens)

South Carolina will go as far as Spencer Rattler can take it. (USA Today)

What's going to happen at running back?

That’s a good question. Even head coach Shane Beamer admitted as much during the SEC spring meetings. Currently, there are not a lot of options. Junior Juju McDowell is back from last year after playing a backup role. But he’s only 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds. McDowell is one of just four scholarship running backs on the roster. One of the other three is converted wide receiver Dakereon Joyner. Another incoming freshman, Dontavius Braswell, could be asked to play a huge role, as could Division II transfer Mario Anderson, who was an All-American at Newberry and a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy (Division II’s version of the Heisman). The Gamecocks were looking to add depth via the transfer portal, but thus far have been unable to find any more additions.

What impact will new offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains have?

Beamer lost his offensive coordinator when Marcus Satterfield left to join Matt Ruhle’s staff at Nebraska. Enter Dowell Loggain, who comes from Arkansas, where he served as the offensive coordinator for Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks. Loggain spent a decade as an offensive coordinator and a quarterbacks coach in the NFL, where his task will obviously be to get even more out of quarterback Spencer Rattler. Rattler had a very good year with the Gamecocks after transferring from Oklahoma, but will need to cut down on the interceptions (12). He needs to be more consistent, and that will be Loggains’ biggest charge. As mentioned above, South Carolina’s lack of depth at running back will be another issue for Loggains to deal with.

Will South Carolina be able to stop the run?

This was a HUGE problem for the Gamecocks last year. It was about as ugly as it could be. South Carolina ranked next-to-last in the SEC, allowing 192.42 yards per game. That was just part of the story. Opponents also averaged 4.85 yards every time they ran the football, a stst that also ranked the Gamecocks next-to-last in the conference. Against Georgia, the Bulldogs rushed for 208 yards in their 48-7 victory with four players rushing for 30-plus yards.