Scouting the opponent: Three questions for Ole Miss
SCHOOL: Ole Miss
HEAD COACH: Lane Kiffin (23-13, fourth year; 84-47 overall)
2022 RECORD: 8-5 overall, 4-4 (4th in SEC West)
RETURNING STARTERS: Offense – 7; Defense – 7; Special Teams – 1
PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Jaxson Dart (passed for 2,974 yards and 20 touchdowns; rushed for 614 yards), RB Quinshon Judkins (set an Ole Miss single-season record with 1,567 yards and 17 touchdowns), WR Jordan Walker, RT Micah Pettis, DT J.J. Pegues, DE Jared Ivey, LB Khari Coleman, SS Isheem Young, FS Ladarius Tennison.
VERSUS GEORGIA: November 11 (Athens)
Could quarterback Jaxon Dart really lose the starting job?
Dart excelled after transferring from Southern Cal to Ole Miss, accounting for over 3,600 yards of offense, but that did not keep head coach Lane Kiffin from adding to the Rebels’ quarterback room.
Ole Miss added first-team Oklahoma's All-Big 12 selection Spencer Sanders to the room, along with youngster Walker Howard from LSU.
Sanders comes to Oxford after throwing for nearly 10,000 career yards with the Cowboys, while Howard is a former five-star quarterback who was considered the nation’s second-best high school quarterback by Rivals his senior year.
Kiffin’s reason for adding quarterbacks despite having an established starter was simple.
“When people say, ‘Why do you go add these guys?’ I say, ‘Well, do you like having more than one really good pitcher on a baseball team? You’d like to have more than one.” Kiffin said. “So, I think it’s really, really good that we have three guys that all did some really good things (in the spring game).”
Will new defensive coordinator Pete Golding make a difference?
Golding wore out his welcome as the defensive coordinator at Alabama, but Kiffin obviously liked what he saw, bringing him over to oversee the Rebels’ defense in January.
Golding has his work cut out for him.
Ole Miss allowed over 35 points in its final seven games. Improvements are needed from the seven starters from last year’s team who are back on the defensive side.
Under Golding, the Rebels will be shifting to a 3-4 scheme with multiple looks, similar to what the Bulldogs have done under Kirby Smart.
That said, it’s probably going to take a year or two for the defense to adjust to Kiffin’s liking, meaning Ole Miss will need to depend on its offense to win games this fall.
Who will step up at wide receiver?
Ole Miss has no shortage of quarterbacks, but who will be catching the ball?
The Rebels have to replace Jonathan Mingo (a second-round pick by Carolina) and Malik Heath, who graduated after a solid senior year.
Ole Miss brought in Chris Marshall from Texas A&M, but he was promptly dismissed from the team in May.
The Rebels did add Tre Harris, a talented wide receiver from Louisiana Tech, but more help is needed. It's likely Ole Miss is going to have to rely on some younger players at the position this fall.
|Date
|Opponent
|
September 2
|
Mercer
|
September 9
|
at Tulane
|
September 16
|
Georgia Tech
|
September 23
|
at Alabama
|
September 30
|
LSU
|
October 7
|
Arkansas
|
October 21
|
at Auburn
|
October 28
|
Vanderbilt
|
November 4
|
Texas A&M
|
November 11
|
at Georgia
|
November 18
|
ULM
|
November 23
|
at Mississippi State