PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Jaxson Dart (passed for 2,974 yards and 20 touchdowns; rushed for 614 yards), RB Quinshon Judkins (set an Ole Miss single-season record with 1,567 yards and 17 touchdowns), WR Jordan Walker, RT Micah Pettis, DT J.J. Pegues, DE Jared Ivey, LB Khari Coleman, SS Isheem Young, FS Ladarius Tennison.

Dart excelled after transferring from Southern Cal to Ole Miss, accounting for over 3,600 yards of offense, but that did not keep head coach Lane Kiffin from adding to the Rebels’ quarterback room.

Ole Miss added first-team Oklahoma's All-Big 12 selection Spencer Sanders to the room, along with youngster Walker Howard from LSU.

Sanders comes to Oxford after throwing for nearly 10,000 career yards with the Cowboys, while Howard is a former five-star quarterback who was considered the nation’s second-best high school quarterback by Rivals his senior year.

Kiffin’s reason for adding quarterbacks despite having an established starter was simple.

“When people say, ‘Why do you go add these guys?’ I say, ‘Well, do you like having more than one really good pitcher on a baseball team? You’d like to have more than one.” Kiffin said. “So, I think it’s really, really good that we have three guys that all did some really good things (in the spring game).”