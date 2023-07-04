That’s a question that will not be answered until fall camp.

Brady Cook is the incumbent, but the Tigers finished 10th in the SEC and 83rd overall in passing efficiency. It’s those sorts of results that new offensive coordinator Kirby Moore has been tasked to correct. But will Cook be the one pulling the trigger? As of today, nobody knows.

The Tigers brought in Miami transfer Jake Garcia to compete for the job. Redshirt freshman Sam Horn is also a candidate.

Missouri lost the explosive wide receiver Dominic Lovett to Georgia but return former five-star wideout Luther Burden III (45 catches), who is moving to the slot in hopes of making him even more of a threat.

The Tigers also brought in former Oklahoma wide receiver Theo Wease Jr., who Missouri hopes will be a consistent outside presence.