Scouting the opponent: Three questions for Missouri
SCHOOL: Missouri
HEAD COACH: Eli Drinkwitz (17-19, fourth season)
2022 RECORD: 6-7 overall, 3-5 (6th in SEC East)
RETURNING STARTERS: Offense – 7; Defense – 8; Special Teams – 1
PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Brady Cook, RB Cody Schrader, WR Luther Burden, TE Tyler Stephens, LT Javon Foster, DR Darius Robinson, DT Kristen Williams, LB Chad Bailey, LB Ty’Ron Harper, CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., S Jaylon Carlies, S Joseph Charleston
VERSUS GEORGIA: November 4 (Athens)
Who will be the Tigers' quarterback?
That’s a question that will not be answered until fall camp.
Brady Cook is the incumbent, but the Tigers finished 10th in the SEC and 83rd overall in passing efficiency. It’s those sorts of results that new offensive coordinator Kirby Moore has been tasked to correct. But will Cook be the one pulling the trigger? As of today, nobody knows.
The Tigers brought in Miami transfer Jake Garcia to compete for the job. Redshirt freshman Sam Horn is also a candidate.
Missouri lost the explosive wide receiver Dominic Lovett to Georgia but return former five-star wideout Luther Burden III (45 catches), who is moving to the slot in hopes of making him even more of a threat.
The Tigers also brought in former Oklahoma wide receiver Theo Wease Jr., who Missouri hopes will be a consistent outside presence.
Will this be one of Missouri's better defenses in recent years?
Since joining the SEC, the Tigers have always been a very good defensive team.
This year’s squad could be one of its better ones.
Mizzou returns 12 of its 16 top defensive players from a season ago, led by two potential All-SEC candidates: defensive tackle Darius Robinson and linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper.
The Tigers also bring back a wealth of talented experience in the secondary, with safeties Jaylon Carlies, Daylan Carnell, cornerbacks Ennis Rakestraw Jr., and Kris Abrams-Draine.
How big of a concern is the offensive line?
On paper, Missouri does have three starters returning, including left tackle Javon Foster, who is one of the best at his position in the league.
Even so, the Tigers struggled up front for much of the season and lost their offensive line coach to Purdue after spring practice.
The fact that Drinkwitz scoured the transfer portal for some help up front should be enough to tell you that questions remain on the offensive line. How quickly the Tigers come up with some answers could well determine how effective the offense is in creating explosive plays.
|Date
|Opponent
|
September 2
|
South Dakota
|
September 9
|
Middle Tennessee
|
September 16
|
Kansas State
|
September 23
|
Memphis (St. Louis)
|
September 30
|
at Vanderbilt
|
October 7
|
LSU
|
October 14
|
at Kentucky
|
October 21
|
South Carolina
|
November 4
|
at Georgia
|
November 11
|
Tennessee
|
November 18
|
Florida
|
November 25
|
at Arkansas