PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Davin Leary (transfer from N.C. State threw for 1,265 yards and 11 touchdowns last year), RB Ray Davis (Vanderbilt transfer rushed for 1,042 yards last year), WR Barion Brown, WR Dayne Key, DT Deona Walker, OLB J.J. Weaver, ILB Travin Wallace, S Jordan Lovett.

As they did with Levis, the Wildcats dipped into the NCAA transfer portal to land Devin Leary, who posted some impressive numbers at North Carolina State.

Injuries limited the quarterback to just the first six games of 2022 when he suffered a torn pectoral muscle that ended his season. But in 2021 Leary was one of the better quarterbacks in the ACC, as he completed 283 of 431 passes for 3,433 yards and 35 touchdowns with just five interceptions.

At the time of his commitment, Leary was the top quarterback to enter the transfer portal, but he’ll need to stay healthy.

If he can, Leary will have plenty of talented young targets. With the addition of Vanderbilt running back Ray Davis (who rushed for over 1,000 yards last year for the Commodores), Kentucky’s skill position players could be a force.