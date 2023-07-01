Scouting the opponent: Three questions for Kentucky
SCHOOL: Kentucky
HEAD COACH: Mark Stoops (11th season; 66-59)
2022 RECORD: 7-6 overall, 3-5 (4th in SEC East)
RETURNING STARTERS: Offense – 6; Defense – 5; Special Teams – 0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Davin Leary (transfer from N.C. State threw for 1,265 yards and 11 touchdowns last year), RB Ray Davis (Vanderbilt transfer rushed for 1,042 yards last year), WR Barion Brown, WR Dayne Key, DT Deona Walker, OLB J.J. Weaver, ILB Travin Wallace, S Jordan Lovett.
VERSUS GEORGIA: October 7 (Athens)
Will Devin Leary pick up where Will Levis left off?
As they did with Levis, the Wildcats dipped into the NCAA transfer portal to land Devin Leary, who posted some impressive numbers at North Carolina State.
Injuries limited the quarterback to just the first six games of 2022 when he suffered a torn pectoral muscle that ended his season. But in 2021 Leary was one of the better quarterbacks in the ACC, as he completed 283 of 431 passes for 3,433 yards and 35 touchdowns with just five interceptions.
At the time of his commitment, Leary was the top quarterback to enter the transfer portal, but he’ll need to stay healthy.
If he can, Leary will have plenty of talented young targets. With the addition of Vanderbilt running back Ray Davis (who rushed for over 1,000 yards last year for the Commodores), Kentucky’s skill position players could be a force.
Will the Wildcats' offensive line be able to protect Leary?
After boasting one of the league’s better offensive lines in 2021, Kentucky took a big step back in 2022.
The Wildcats ranked 126th out of 131 FBS teams in sacks allowed (47 for losses of 318 yards).
To fix the problem, Kentucky reached into the transfer portal, adding Marquez Cox (Northern Illinois), Cortland Ford (Southern Cal), and Tanner Bowles (Alabama).
Cox is expected to play left tackle, which will allow Kenneth Horsey to move to guard. Senior Eli Cox will move to right guard, the position he played in 2021.
Will Kentucky have a top-25 defense again?
The Wildcats are confident they will.
For those unaware, Kentucky has boasted a top-25 ranked defense in five of the last six years. This year’s unit has a chance to be pretty good.
Stoops’ front seven returns a lot of depth, including Freshman All-American Deone Walker and end Tre’vonne Rybka.
Inside backers Trevin Wallace, J.J. Weaver, and D’eryk Jackson are back as starters, while safeties Jordan Lovett, Zion Childress, and Jalen Geiger offer plenty of experience.
The Wildcats will have new starters at cornerback, but overall appear to have a defense that stacks among the better units in the SEC East.
|Date
|Opponent
|
September 2
|
Ball State
|
September 9
|
Eastern Kentucky
|
September 16
|
Akron
|
September 23
|
at Vanderbilt
|
September 30
|
Florida
|
October 7
|
at Georgia
|
October 14
|
Missouri
|
October 28
|
Tennessee
|
November 4
|
at Mississippi State
|
November 11
|
Alabama
|
November 18
|
at South Carolina
|
November 25
|
at Louisville