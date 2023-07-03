SCHOOL: Florida HEAD COACH: Billy Napier (6-7, second year) 2022 RECORD: 6-7 overall, 3-5 (5th in SEC East) RETURNING STARTERS: Offense – 4; Defense – 3; Special Teams – 2 PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Graham Mertz, RB Montrell Johnson Jr., WR Ricky Pearsall, TE Dante Zanders, C Kingsley Eguakun, OLB Princely Umanmielen, LB Shemar James, CB Jason Marshall Jr. VERSUS GEORGIA: October 28 (Jacksonville)

Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz is expected to be Florida's starting quarterback. (University of Florida)

What's the deal going to be at quarterback?

That’s a good question. The Gators brought in transfer Graham Mertz (5,399 career passing yards) as a transfer from Wisconsin, but the senior did not exactly impress during Florida’s spring game. Head coach Billy Napier would prefer not to have to play one of his true freshmen QBs, but if Mertz does not show more consistency, Napier may not have a choice. The Gators have some talented skill players such as running backs Trevor Ettiene and Montrell Johnson Jr., as well as tight end Dante Zanders. Freshmen wideouts Aidan Mizell and Andy Jean also impressed in the spring. However, for the Gators to improve on last year’s 6-7 record, it will be up to Mertz to make that happen.

How big of a concern is the offensive line?

Florida actually had one of the better offensive lines in the SEC last year. But no more. In an odd twist, four of last year’s starters entered the NCAA transfer portal, leaving center Kingsley Eguakun as the only returnee from last year’s team. That may not be the best of news for Mertz, although the running back duo of Johnson and Ettiene could help matters as far as the offense is concerned.

How big of an impact will the defensive transfers have?

The Gators are counting on Memphis transfer Cam Jackson and fellow defensive lineman Caleb Banks to make a huge impact on the defensive line. At 6-foot-6 and 355 pounds, Jackson projects as a serious run-stopper for the Gators at nose, with the 315-pound Banks is another difference maker that the team lacked last season. The Gators are also counting on Michigan transfer R.J. Moten to make a big splash in the secondary at safety. Otherwise, Florida will have a lot of younger players in key roles for the defense as only three starters are returning. However, considering Florida was tied with Arkansas for 11th in the SEC on scoring defense (28.75 points per game) and 12th in total defense (415.83 yards per game), that may not be a bad thing.