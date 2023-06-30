SCHOOL: Auburn HEAD COACH: Hugh Freeze (first season; 83-43 overall) 2022 RECORD: 5-7 overall, 2-6 (T-6 in SEC West) RETURNING STARTERS: Offense – 2; Defense – 8; Special Teams – 1 PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Robbie Ashford (must improve his completion percentage of 49.2); QB Payton Thorne (transfer from Michigan State who threw for 6,494 yards and 49 touchdowns in his time with the Spartans), RB Jarquez Hunter, TE Rivaldo Fairweather, WR Ja’Varrius Johnson, DE Marcus Harris, NT Jayson Jones, LB Cam Riley, LB Nehemiah Pritchett, S Jaylin Simpson VERSUS GEORGIA: Sept. 30 (Auburn)

Hugh Freeze will try to jumpstart the Auburn program this fall. (USA Today)

What difference will influx of transfers make?

The Tigers have been one of the busier teams when it comes to the NCAA transfer portal. As of this writing, head coach Hugh Freeze had brought in 20 new players from other schools, several of which are expected to fill key roles. Some of the most notable include former Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne, who threw for 6,494 yards and 49 yards during his time with the Spartans. Other names to watch include former Jackson State wide receiver Shane Hooks and former FAU tight end Rivaldo Fairweather. On defense, Georgia fans will remember the name of former Kentucky defensive lineman Justin Rogers, who the Tigers hope will anchor their defensive line.

Will Hugh Freeze get the Tigers back on track?

Auburn fans certainly hope so. Like him or not, Freeze’s reputation for being a top offensive coach is difficult to dispute. The question is, does he have the weapons to get the Tigers back over the .500 mark this fall? Some of the transfers brought in should help. The addition of Thorne is expected to solidify the quarterback position, as could four additions from the portal do likewise for the offensive line. Big things are expected from running back Jaquez Hunter, who takes over for Tank Bigsby as the main running back. Defensively, the Tigers boast an experienced secondary, but Freeze will need some of the new additions on the defensive line to augment the depth already there for the team to reach its full potential.

Will wide receivers be more explosive?

Auburn’s wide receivers struggled mightily in 2023. No Tiger wideout caught more than 26 passes, and Hunter, a running back, had the team’s longest reception of the year (62 yards). The Tigers did add a pair of wide receivers via the portal, the most notable being former Jackson State wide receiver Shane “Hollywood” Hooks, who led his former team in receptions with 66 (775 yards and 10 touchdowns). Auburn feels it has some capable players in returnees Ja’Varrius Johnson, Koy Moore, Camden Brown, Omari Kelly, and Tar’Varish Dawson, to go along with Cincinnati transfer Nik Mardner. But the Tigers will need at least a couple to step up with Hooks to give Auburn the kind of depth it will need to get the passing game back on track.