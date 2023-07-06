Milton has the talent and can throw the ball 10 miles, but he historically has struggled with consistency.

The former Michigan player earned MVP honors in the Orange Bowl, completing 19 of 28 passes for 251 yards and three scores in a 31-14 win over Clemson. But can he play that way over the course of an entire year?

In 14 games at Michigan, Milton threw five touchdowns with six interceptions. In 17 games at Tennessee, Milton has 12 touchdowns with zero picks. He seems to be improving each year.

Milton won’t have Jalin Hyatt or Cedric Tillman to throw to, but the Vols have plenty of talent returning at wideout, including Oregon transfer Don’t’e Thornton.

Head coach Josh Heupel will certainly put Milton in a position to succeed. As long as he can avoid the turnovers, there’s reason not to believe Milton will post some impressive numbers for Tennessee this fall.