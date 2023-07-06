Scouting the opponent: Three questions about Tennessee
SCHOOL: Tennessee
HEAD COACH: Josh Heupel (18-8, third year; 46-16 overall)
2022 RECORD: 11-2 overall, 6-2 (2nd SEC East)
RETURNING STARTERS: Offense – 7; Defense – 7; Special Teams – 0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Joe Milton, RB Jabari Small, WR Bru McCoy, WR Ramel Keyton, C Cooper Mays, DT Omari Thomas, DT Da’Jon Terry, LB Aaron Beasley, CB Christian Charles, FS Jalen McCollough.
VERSUS GEORGIA: November 18 (Knoxville)
Will Joe Milton pick up where Hendon Hooker left off?
Milton has the talent and can throw the ball 10 miles, but he historically has struggled with consistency.
The former Michigan player earned MVP honors in the Orange Bowl, completing 19 of 28 passes for 251 yards and three scores in a 31-14 win over Clemson. But can he play that way over the course of an entire year?
In 14 games at Michigan, Milton threw five touchdowns with six interceptions. In 17 games at Tennessee, Milton has 12 touchdowns with zero picks. He seems to be improving each year.
Milton won’t have Jalin Hyatt or Cedric Tillman to throw to, but the Vols have plenty of talent returning at wideout, including Oregon transfer Don’t’e Thornton.
Head coach Josh Heupel will certainly put Milton in a position to succeed. As long as he can avoid the turnovers, there’s reason not to believe Milton will post some impressive numbers for Tennessee this fall.
Will the Vols be better against the pass?
Pass defense was a real problem for Tennessee, as opponents averaged 289.5 yards through the air against the Volunteers. For those counting, that ranked 126th among FBS teams.
There were several reasons why.
For one, Tennessee’s quick-strike offense was obviously great for touchdowns, but it also ensured the defense stayed on the field more than it ordinarily might. Trailing teams also had to play catch up, throwing the ball to try to score points.
The Vols are banking on a second year under defensive coordinator Tom Banks making a difference. Tennessee will still need secondary returnees Christian Charles, Doneiko Slaughter, and Jalen McCullough to show more consistency, along with developing more depth once fall camp begins.
Will Tennessee's offense match last year's team?
The Vols will be hard-pressed to make that happen. That’s not to say Tennessee won’t be explosive. But considering Heupel’s squad was the top-ranked team in scoring offense (46.1) and total yards (525.5), that may be a little much to ask.
Obviously, keeping Milton upright will be key, and the Vols do have to find new starters at left guard and right tackle.
All the running backs from last year return, along with a solid group of receivers, despite Hyatt and Tillman no longer being around.
Barring injuries, Tennessee should once again be one of the best offenses in the league, but will need the defense to step up if the Vols want to reach their full potential.
|Date
|Opponent
|
September 2
|
Virginia (Nashville)
|
September 9
|
Austin Peay
|
September 16
|
at Florida
|
September 23
|
UTSA
|
September 30
|
South Carolina
|
October 14
|
Texas A&M
|
October 21
|
at Alabama
|
October 28
|
at Kentucky
|
November 4
|
UConn
|
November 11
|
at Missouri
|
November 18
|
Georgia
|
November 25
|
Vanderbilt