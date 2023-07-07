SCHOOL: Georgia Tech HEAD COACH: Brent Key (4-4, second year) 2022 RECORD: 5-7 overall, 4-4 (4th in ACC Coastal) RETURNING STARTERS: Offense – 5; Defense – 6; Special Teams – 2 PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Zach Pyron, QB Haynes King, RB Dontae Smith, TE Dylan Leonard, LT Corey Robinson II, DT D’Quan Rouse, DT Makius Scott, LB K.J. Wallace, LB Andre White, CB Myles Sims, SS LaMiles Brooks. VERSUS GEORGIA: November 25 (Atlanta)

Brent Key led Georgia Tech to a 4-4 record after taking over as head coach. (USA Today)

What will Georgia Tech's strengths be?

Though the offense has potential despite some questions at wide receiver, Georgia Tech’s strength is expected to be its defense. The Yellow Jackets return six starters on the defensive side and also welcome a pair of key transfers in linebackers Andre White (Texas A&M) and Braelen Oliver (Minnesota). Both players have extensive experience at their former schools and will join a front seven that returns defensive tackle D’Quan Douse, defensive tackle Makius Scott, and defensive end Kyle Kennard. Georgia Tech also returns four of its five starters in the secondary. Coaches hope that translates into an improved pass defense. The Yellow Jackets ranked 46th in the FBS after surrendering 212.4 passing yards per game.

How much of a concern is the team's depth at wide receiver?

A little bit. The Yellow Jackets lost Nate McCollum to conference rival North Carolina, but Tech dipped into the transfer portal to add former Alabama player Christian Leary. It’s hoped that Leary will add some explosiveness at the position to go along with Malik Rutherford, who showed promise during the spring. On the outside, Georgia Tech added a trio of transfers, Dominic Blaylock (Georgia), Abdul Janneh (Duquesne), and Chase Lane (Texas A&M). At tight end, Dylan Leonard and Georgia transfer Brett Seither will also be a big part of the passing game.

What has been Brent Key's biggest impact thus far as head coach?

Probably the biggest thing that Key brought to the program last year is some mental and physical toughness. Key took over after the Yellow Jackets started 1-3. He led them to a 4-4 record over their last eight games. Included in that stretch were road wins at Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, and North Carolina. Under Key, the Yellow Jackets began to eliminate some of the mental mistakes that previously cost the team, and as a result, the team’s confidence began to grow. There’s still work to do. Georgia Tech needs to improve its roster depth and find more explosive skill-position players than it currently has. Nevertheless, taking into account the improvement and culture change that took place after Key took over the program, it won’t be a surprise to see Georgia Tech take another step forward this fall.