Scouting the opponent: an insider's look at Kentucky

On the offensive line, Kentucky loses All-SEC center Drake Jackson and left tackle Landon Young, but bring back the talented Darian Kinnard, who will move over from right tackle to left.

Senior Josh Allen (56 carries for 473 yards) is back for the Wildcats, who also brought in former Nebraska wideout Wan’Dale Robinson. Tight ends Justin Rigg ad Keaton Upshaw are also more than capable.

The running game will be in good shape with Chris Rodriguez, who finished fifth in the SEC last year, with 119 carries for 785 yards and 11 scores.

The first order of business for Coen will be finding a new quarterback. Former starter Terry Wilson is on his way to New Mexico as a transfer, leaving former Auburn quarterback Joey Gatewood, Beau Allen, and Penn State transfer Will Levis to compete for the job.

One of the first steps head coach Mark Stoops took in the offseason was to fire former offensive coordinator Eddie Gran and replace him with former Los Angeles Rams assistant Liam Coen.

What's the task that's been placed upon new offensive coordinator Liam Coen by Coach Stoops?

Rowland: “It's pretty much a total system change. Liam Coen was the assistant quarterbacks coach for the Rams, and he's a very sharp guy. He's also very young and obviously connects well with college players. Our understanding is he's planning to install the full LA Rams offense. That seems like an ambitious task, and it certainly is. We'll see how it works. He'd like to go under center but has said that the quarterbacks on the roster have never done that. So they might be flexible there, but there's going to be a lot of outside zone running, involving the tight ends and backs in the passing game, and play action passing.

“This is still a team built from the line outwards, and I don't think they're going to shed their physical identity. But the passing game has been so broken, they had to make a change. We didn't get to watch them in the spring, but if you've watched the Rams in recent years, you know what Kentucky wants to do.

How do you see the quarterback competition shaking out?

Rowland: “If I had to make a prediction, I'd say that Penn State transfer Will Levis is the most likely to win the starting job. He was not in for the spring but is in Lexington now. He's apparently a very smart guy who picks up on things quickly. He played for James Franklin in Happy Valley for the last three years, most recently as their backup quarterback. At Penn State, Levis was first a fullback kind of option at quarterback, mostly a physical inside runner in spot duty situations. He eventually got to play a couple of full games, and there were some ups and downs. He didn't do anything especially bad in those games, but he didn't make a lot of incredible throws either. There were a lot of inside runs and quick passes or check downs.

“Having said that, Levis has some off-the-charts arm talent qualities, and his viral practice videos are a testament to that. He has a real cannon. The question is, can he put it together and do it in a game?

“Joey Gatewood apparently had a strong spring and was improved from his first year in Lexington. UGA fans saw him overwhelmed against the Bulldogs last year. The game hadn't slowed down for him.



“It should be either Gatewood or Levis, and I'm betting on the latter, because Coen basically handpicked him upon taking the job.”

What's going to be this team's identity?

Rowland: “Going back to the first question, I think Mark Stoops wants this always to be a defensive-minded physical team. Kirby Smart praised UK's physicality after their meeting in 2016, and Stoops really seemed to appreciate that. He won't get away from it. If you have an identity that works pretty well and you're Kentucky football, you don't just scrap it.

“I think they've reached a certain level with talent and depth on defense where you can pretty much expect Kentucky to play well defensively against most teams. There will obviously be some exceptions and some down weeks, but they don't get blown off the line of scrimmage, they tackle well, and they don't give up big plays. That should continue with a very senior-laden defense.

“They want to hand off to Chris Rodriguez a lot. Coen really likes him and thinks he needs a heavy dose of carries. But the running scheme will go from inside zone to outside zone, and that's not an insignificant change. They also need someone to emerge as a center to replace Drake Jackson.”

Coach Stoops has been steadily improving the team's talent level. Where is it compared to three years ago?

Rowland: “The depth is up a tick from three years ago, and the talent is totally different than when he got to Kentucky—at most positions, at least. Quarterback and wide receiver have been the trouble spots. At quarterback they have talent, but the guys need to put it together. At receiver they have more promise than they've had in a long time, with Nebraska transfer and Hornung Award finalist Wan'Dale Robinson paired with Josh Ali, who opted to return for another year to play in an offense that has a passing game pulse. But there are big questions beyond those two.

“They've gotten to the point where they recruit top-20 or top-30 classes, and it's not surprising. They've had a whole bunch of four-star offensive and defensive linemen in recent years. I think they had something like seven or eight four-star offensive/defensive linemen from the Class of 2020 alone. They've done as good a job as any program in the country at developing linebackers and putting them into the league (Bud Dupree, Josh Allen, Jamin Davis, etc). They put a ton of guys into the NFL combine and had a great draft.

“As far as this year's team, there's plenty of depth and talent. It's probably middle of the league in the SEC in talent. Not upper echelon, but not toward the bottom either. You mentioned three years ago; they went 10-3 that year, so that was a great year for talent. The big question about this year's team isn't so much talent (except at receiver, really) but rather what kind of quarterback play they get, and how the offensive line adapts to a big change.”

What's your expectation for the team this fall?

“There's good and there's bad. They have some guys who should be really fantastic, and there are reasons for hope. The passing game can only improve. Wan'Dale can do a lot for the offense. Rodriguez is one of the SEC's top backs. They're deep and talented at tight end, and the offensive line is consistently good. The defense is very experienced, and they should have several more guys drafted next year.

“They're replacing the best punter in program history; the passing game has been non-existent in recent years; installing the Rams playbook is ambitious; and receiver play has been a thorn in their side. Thinking about recent UK-UGA meetings, you can clearly see this is not your father's Kentucky football in terms of overall talent, but you have also gotten the impression that Kirby has never really felt the need to open it up, because he's known Kentucky couldn't score on them.

“The best thing going for this team is the schedule. It's as manageable as it gets in the SEC. They should go 4-0 non-conference, and they get Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri, and Mississippi State.

“I'll predict 8-4, but I suspect it'll be a similar result against Georgia.”