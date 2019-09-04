There was once a time when being on the scout team had entirely different connotations.

You know, players—mostly walk-ons—considered not quite as good as the rest of their scholarship teammates; whose main duty was to help fill out the roster for practice purposes and help get the team get ready for the upcoming game—that was the scout team.

Under Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, that hasn’t been entirely true.

Although walk-ons continue to play a critical role at Georgia and other programs across the country, for the reasons mentioned above, scout teams are serving other purposes.

As Smart explains, getting a taste of scout team work can benefit anyone in regard to their individual growth.

“Look at a guy like Fitz (tight end John FitzPatrick). Fitz last year played left tackle for, like, 15 practices, because we had no scout-team O-lineman,” Smart said. “I think it was the bowl practice. And I think it made him a better player now, because he’s being asked to block the kind of cats he was blocking at left tackle for us. He was blocking Tyler Clark, Devonte Wyatt. Well, now you go out there at tight end, it makes it easier.”

FitzPatrick isn’t the only example.

Right tackle Isaiah Wilson spent much of his first year on the scout team, as did nose guard Jordan Davis, whose early tenure on the squad proved to Smart that he was ready to make an impact quicker than it was ordinarily thought.

“It creates toughness,” Smart said. “I think Isaiah Wilson his first year, for his first two or three weeks, we didn’t send him to the scout team, and then we realized he might not play, with Isaiah Wynn and Andrew playing, we sent him down there, and he got a lot better faster. You get a lot of development down there.”

Smart said youngsters, especially those who come to Georgia as highly ranked recruits, don’t always see the benefit of taking part in scout team drills.

Some see it as punishment; others feel it’s a sign that coaches are disappointed in their work, and losing faith, when that couldn’t be further from the truth.

With a program as deep as Georgia’s, it’s not always easy for everyone to get equal reps.

“Sometimes kids don’t understand it, but there’s a greater means to the end,” Smart said. “We really, really harp on scout team. Our coaches will tell you that I’m relentless about how many reps this guy gets, this guy gets, this guy gets. I mean Michail Carter, Julian Rochester, they go get reps on scout team. There’s nobody who’s too good for that, because it’s part of your development.”

Take the NFL, for example.

“In the NFL, people don’t realize it, the twos are the scout team, the ones are the scout team, so you might as well learn and figure out that I’m servicing the team, I’m getting myself better when I do it,” Smart said. “Michael Barnett, he went down there and played the whole year, and the next thing you knew he started against Georgia Tech, because he was tougher than everybody else, because he played every single snap down there.”