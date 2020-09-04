Opportunity. Plain and simple. That's why Scott Cochran is now the special teams coordinator at Georgia and not at Alabama, where he served as Nick Saban’s strength and conditioning coach for the previous 13 years. “I’ve always wanted to coach, and I found the best opportunity; coach (Kirby) Smart gave it to me. And I had to jump on it,” Cochran told reporters during a Zoom session Friday afternoon. The comments were the first made publicly by Cochran since taking the job with the Bulldogs. There was certainly a lot to cover. Cochran touched on many different subjects throughout the course of the 20-minute press conference. He spoke of the challenge of stepping out of a job he was quite comfortable with, and into one where that was not necessarily the case. “I'd say it’s been challenging, for sure, and that’s kind of what I was looking for. When I first got into coaching, it was high school level, and I kind of fell in love with the special teams,” he said. “Strength and conditioning came with it. So when I had the opportunity to strength or special teams when I was a GA, I went with the strength side. Now I wanted to transition into special teams.” Cochran was asked if the fact that opportunity did not come with Alabama adds to his motivation to be a success with Smart and the Bulldogs. The answer, he said, goes deeper than that. "You can use anything for motivation. I think coach Saban has my back. I worked for him for 18 years. If the position had been open there, it probably would have been a possibility. But for me, I wanted to work for coach Smart,” Cochran said. “I wanted to work with somebody that I see eye-to-eye with on a bunch of things, and I see the same with Coach Saban. Obviously, I would not be where I am without him. But with Coach Smart, I feel like there's a big emphasis on some things that I'm big on."

Scott Cochran met with reporters for the first time Thursday since taking the Georgia job. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

Everything happens for a reason

Cochran could have come with Smart to Georgia when he first took the job in Dec. of 2015, but the timing just was not right. This time, there was no hesitation. “It’s one of those things. It was always in the back of my mind that I wanted to get back on the field, to see this side of it and to work this side,” Cochran said. “I had the opportunity. C’mon, Coach Smart is the best one to do it, so let’s go.” Cochran, who signed a two-year contract that will run through June of 2022 that will ultimately pay him $575,000, admits he's had to change the way he approaches practice. “For me, it’s that I just have to be really specific with my time. In the weight room, you didn't have as much time. Now, you have time on the field, but I'm missing that hour in the weight room, so it's kind of a catch-22,” he said. “But yes, I feel like I have to be detailed, I have to be very specific with my goals of who I’m trying to reach, the players I’m trying to reach, and do a better job—whether that’s on kickoff or kick return. It’s very similar, but because of the weight room, I feel I have to be way more detailed and kind of plan on what I’m going to say and how I’m going to say it.” For Cochran, it's all part of his ultimate career plan. Like many, the New Orleans native aspires one day to be a head coach. But to start taking steps toward that goal, he needed to step out of what had been his comfort zone. However, right now, being the best special teams coordinator he can be is Job One. "I think at the end of the day you've got to be great at the position you're in, and sure, aspirations are out there. But it's like I tell the players, it's like I tell my son who just had his first seventh and eighth grade game,” Cochran said. “He was like, 'My goal is to get a sack,' and I'm like, 'Okay, that's great,' or 'My goal is to get in the end zone,' that's great. But how about dominate the man across from you? So, my goal right now is simple. I'm just going to try to be the best special teams coordinator I can be and be the best coach I can be to help the program."

On Scott Sinclair: "He knows what he's doing"

Cochran said he's a huge fan of the job being done by current Bulldog strength and conditioning coach Scott Sinclair and his staff. “We played them twice. He knows what he is doing. That's for sure. I’m extremely impressed by the way he handles it, top to bottom, in the weight room,” Cochran said. “Really, the stuff I’ve seen is awesome. I’m a big fan of the stuff he does for sure.” Bulldog fans do not need to worry about having too many cooks in the kitchen. Although Cochran said he's more than willing to assist Sinclair, he's got enough on his plate making sure Georgia’s special teams are playing up to Smart’s standards. “Sure. I’ll help with anything he asks, but I’ve got enough on my hands trying to be great at what I’m doing, trying to get Coach Smart’s stuff right, trying to make it the way he wants it,” Cochran said. “I have enough to worry about, but he’s asked questions for sure, how to handle certain things, and I love it. I think it’s a good transition that I don’t have to worry about that side.”

Recruiting chops; master motivator

The ability to recruit and motivate players were two more reasons Smart wanted to bring Cochran on. “I’ve always judged a coach by two qualities: What is his ability to make players want to play for him, his relationship, do players want to run through the brick wall for their coach, do they respect their coach, do they want to play for their coach, can he relate to them in a personal way, and get them to do something that maybe another coach can’t—does that separate him? And then (secondly) their ability to recruit,” Smart said back in April. “Both of those two things in my nine years at Alabama, he was outstanding at. So, the big part of hiring Scott was because we felt like he brought a lot to the table in terms of the entire organization.” Cochran joked that he’s always tried to be that way. "The one thing, and this for me is for recruiting too, and for coaching—I just like to be real. If it's needed, I'm going to do it,” Cochran said. “If we're out there and kind of dead and moving, what a great way to set the tempo with special teams. Like we start every game, every half, like, let's go. Are you kidding? Have I always been that way? I think so."

