1 – Will Georgia allow 100 yards rushing (net) to South Carolina as a team? (Georgia has allowed 104.5 rush yards per game this season)

2 – Georgia will have an individual player rush for 100 yards?

(Georgia has not had a player rush for 100 yards in a game this season)

3 – Over/Under: Georgia will have 2.5+ sacks (Georgia has had one sack in its first two games combined)

4 – Over/Under: Georgia will have at least 1.5+ FG that is 30 yards or shorter (Georgia’s three field goals this season are 23, 33 and 35 yards)