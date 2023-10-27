1 – Over/Under – Georgia will allow 115+ net yards rushing to the Gators

(Florida averages 141.3 rush yards per game but just 51 rush yards per game outside the Swamp.)

2 – Over/Under – Georgia will have 1.5 interceptions on defense.

(Georgia has nine interceptions this season, but Graham Mertz has thrown just two all season.)

3 – Yes/No – Georgia will have at least 2 players with 60+ yards receiving against Florida

(Ten times this season, a UGA player has had 60+ rec yards in a game. Four of those were Brock Bowers.)

4 – Over/Under – Georgia will have 2.5 different players with a rushing touchdown

(27 times under Kirby Smart, Georgia has three or more different players with a rushing touchdown in one game.)