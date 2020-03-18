With so much uncertainty surrounding the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, one question has been almost inconceivable to ask – could the 2020 season find itself in jeopardy?

That specific question was posed to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey during a teleconference Wednesday afternoon. Will the 2020 campaign still be played?

“That's my focus,” Sankey said. “I’m a glass-half full perspective person, so I have optimism.”

But time will tell.

"I think all of us will have a responsibility to contingency plan appropriately without making predictions," he said.

The SEC has already canceled all current events and championships for 2019-2020, as well as suspending all meetings and activities until April 15.

Although Sankey said that decision was made and the date given was done so in hopes that spring practice could resume, he’s not optimistic that will happen.

“It does not apply to spring practices at this time and I think that’s the important qualifier. We have said no athletic activities through April 15. That doesn't mean we'll be back to normal or back to practice activities after April 16,” he said. “It was just a date that will allow our administrators to communicate with our coaches, our coaches with their students-athletes that have resulted in the departures from campus.

“If you look at the national public messaging about no gatherings above 50, that certainly would make it difficult to conduct any football practice under that limitations imitation and even with smaller numbers that have been communicated, 10 is often referenced thereby making it impossible into May as been stated. So, I'm not going to be overly optimistic about the return to practice. We haven't fully foreclosed that opportunity but I think practically that windows pretty narrow.”

If there is no spring practice, Sankey believes that teams will be given ample time to prepare to prepare their teams accordingly.

“I'm confident that if we’re not able to practice further this spring, I’m confident we’ll be seeing opportunities to make sure our teams are adequately prepared for their seasons,” Sankey said. “Elements of that will be guided by the public health realities in front of us. By way of background, our athletic directors now have a daily conference call. We took Sunday off, but we’ve spoken an hour or more every day identifying issue. I expect we’ll have smaller from our campuses examine issues around out of season practice, in football, and soccer and in volleyball, to think about as we turn the page, head to the next chapter of 2021, given what's occurred, the disruption that's occurred, to best support our teams in preparation.

“I don’t mean to be obtuse in that answer, it’s just we’re dealing with a lot of these undefined circumstances. But just know that in our mind, is how we help our teams adequately prepare in advance of the fall season.”

…Sankey also announced– that as of right now– the annual spring meetings in Destin, Fla. (May 25-29) and the annual SEC Media Days (July 13-16) are currently still scheduled to take place.

This year’s Media Days are scheduled to be hosted by the College Football Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta.

“Right now, we’re full steam ahead our Atlanta planning for media days. Of course, Thursday morning, I was full steam ahead on playing a basketball tournament was disrupted,” Sankey said. “So, we're going to prepare for this option and going to plan that in July, we'll have the media days opportunity, as scheduled. That's the best answer I can give you.”