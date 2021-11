Starting left tackle Jamaree Salyer is expected to miss some time after suffering a foot injury, UGASports has learned.

It’s expected the Georgia senior will only have to miss up to two games.

Sources say Salyer was wearing a boot during Thursday’s practice.

Redshirt freshman Broderick Jones is expected to start in his places.

Georgia hosts Missouri on Saturday (noon, ESPN) before traveling to Tennessee (3:30, CBS) next week.