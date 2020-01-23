We now know how much Georgia will be paying Todd Monken to be the Bulldogs' new offensive coordinator.

According to an open records request made by UGASports, the former offensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns will earn a base salary of $390,000 with a supplemental salary of $710,000 for a total package of $1,00,009.

The school did not release the length of Monken’s contract. Typically, Georgia has given three-year deals to its offensive and defensive coordinators.

New offensive analyst Buster Faulkner will earn a total compensation package of $150,000. Last year, Faulkner made $250,000 while serving as the offensive coordinator at Southern Miss.