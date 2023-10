Sacovie White doesn't feel like Georgia's most senior commit in the 2024 class.

October 10, 2022, feels like just yesterday in White's mind. But the reality is that the 2024 receiver has now been committed to Georgia for a full year, longer than anyone else in the class.

White is ready to take the next step with just a couple of months remaining until he begins his Georgia career.

"I just think they can trust me," White said. "I’m going to be a competitor. I’m not worried about the guys that’s coming or anybody that’s there. They know that I’m going to come in and compete."