Matt Luke recently stepped away from the Georgia football program as offensive line coach and from football entirely. Ryqueze McElderry is one of two offensive linemen committed to Georgia in the Class of 2023. Luke helped to pull McElderry into the fold for UGA out of an Alabama Crimson Tide stronghold in Anniston, Alabama. With Luke now gone, McElderry updated UGASports on his relationship with Georgia and his recruitment overall after Sunday's Under Armour camp.