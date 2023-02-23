Ryland Goede was a member of the Class of 2019 for the Georgia Bulldogs. A lifelong Georgia fan, the Kennesaw Mountain standout realized a dream in getting to suit up in between the hedges. Albeit not in as prominent of an on-field role as Goede would have hoped for, he contributed on and off the field to two national championships. Now, Goede is off to Mississippi State to continue his career and pursue yet another dream. A dream of playing in the NFL.

Goede guest appeared on Georgia Players SECtion with Tavarres King and Knowshon Moreno on the UGASports YouTube channel last night. In a wide-ranging interview, Goede touched on his decision to leave Georgia, being in the transfer portal, his upcoming marriage, and much more. Football specific to Georgia, Goede spoke on learning from Mike Bobo over the past year, what Carson Beck brings to the table as a quarterback, and even a freshman that is making waves early.

The full audio and video replays as well as quotes can be found below. In the show, Knowshon Moreno and Tavarres King also answered mailbag questions from the DawgVent and gave the Elite 11 SEC non-conference games for the 2023 season.