Ryland Goede shares on Mike Bobo, Carson Beck, and his time at Georgia
Ryland Goede was a member of the Class of 2019 for the Georgia Bulldogs. A lifelong Georgia fan, the Kennesaw Mountain standout realized a dream in getting to suit up in between the hedges. Albeit not in as prominent of an on-field role as Goede would have hoped for, he contributed on and off the field to two national championships. Now, Goede is off to Mississippi State to continue his career and pursue yet another dream. A dream of playing in the NFL.
Goede guest appeared on Georgia Players SECtion with Tavarres King and Knowshon Moreno on the UGASports YouTube channel last night. In a wide-ranging interview, Goede touched on his decision to leave Georgia, being in the transfer portal, his upcoming marriage, and much more. Football specific to Georgia, Goede spoke on learning from Mike Bobo over the past year, what Carson Beck brings to the table as a quarterback, and even a freshman that is making waves early.
The full audio and video replays as well as quotes can be found below. In the show, Knowshon Moreno and Tavarres King also answered mailbag questions from the DawgVent and gave the Elite 11 SEC non-conference games for the 2023 season.
Goede on 2023 Georgia Quarterbacks, Carson Beck
"I think the greatest part is all three of them are really, really talented dudes and bring something completely different," Goede said. "I would say that I've spent the most time with Carson. Just running with the twos and then on gameday and stuff running with him. Dude, he's a dawg. He's a freak. The stuff y'all have seen is in no way comparable to what we've seen. He's been showing it for the last two years. I've spent the most time with him so I think you know what you're getting from him. Gunner is sneaky. Gunner is so athletic that it just surprises you. And then Brock has one of the strongest arms out of the three. We call him the wild mustang because he just lets it ride!"
Goede on Mike Bobo
"He (Bobo) would be in a lot of our meeting and stuff, the tight ends," Goede said. "He was just around the tight ends a lot. Just to be able to pick his brain for an entire year was gold! That dude is just a, just has a depth of knowledge that is not normal with the game. Preplay, we are watching film, and he's like 'this is what you should do'. It's like, I mean what? How in the world do you see that, that fast? The depth of knowledge and detail that he's going to bring to even further that offense. He's unbelievable. Anybody who doubts his ability, doesn't know football."