Russel Tchewa had a perfectly logical answer when asked why he gave up soccer to play basketball as a teenager.

“I got taller,” the Georgia transfer laughed during his first media session with Bulldog reporters on Thursday. “It was a good thing.”

Head coach Mike White is certainly happy it worked out like it did.

“He’s a presence,” White said of Tchewa, who at 7-foot and 285 pounds gives the Bulldogs the kind of physical, athletic presence on the inside the program hasn’t had in quite some time.

To find a comparison, a good one might be former Bulldog great Charles Claxton, who was 7-foot and 265 pounds when he played for Georgia 20 years ago.

“He’s really, really strong. He’s probably the strongest person I’ve played with. I’m not going to lie,” new teammate Jabri Abdur-Rahim said. “He’s strong, really, really physical. I think he’s going to give us a huge boost this year as far as toughness and physicality. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Off the court, Abdur-Rahim and his teammates are learning that their new teammate is a legitimate Renaissance Man.

Born in Cameroon and educated in Italy during his teenage years, Tchewa speaks four languages: English, French, Italian, and Cameroonian English.

One of five children, his father is an electrical engineer.

“My Italian is actually better than my English,” said Tchewa, adding that his French is probably No. 2.

He’s earned a bachelor’s degree in communications.

Tchewa’s not bad at basketball, either.

After beginning his career at Texas Tech, Tchewa transferred to South Florida where he appeared in 81 games, with 59 starts, over three seasons with the Bulls. During that time, he averaged 7.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and made 52.8 percent of his shot attempts.

He became a fixture in the starting lineup during the 2021-22 season. Tchewa led the team in total rebounds (166) and offensive boards (61) and averaged 25.1 minutes, 8.0 points, and 5.7 rebounds per game. Improving as the season continued, he scored in double figures 11 times, including eight of the last 12 games and five of the last six. Tchewa averaged 11.6 points and 7.0 rebounds over the final nine games of that season.

Tchewa posted his best numbers this season when he averaged 31.4 minutes, 11.1 points, and 8.6 rebounds, and made 60.6 percent of his shot attempts, improving from 47.1 percent the year before.

With Braelen Bridges moving on after graduation, finding a big, athletic body to give the Bulldogs a presence in the paint was an obvious priority for White.

So, when Tchewa went into the portal, the Bulldogs were quick to make their interests known. It turns out Tchewa had his eye on Georgia as well.

“Mike White has a good background with my people, so it was easy to get comfortable with him. I saw what he did before; I just had that feeling,” said Tchewa, who feels his game will translate well to the physical style played in the SEC.

“There’s good competition there,” Tchewa said of his former school. “Obviously, the SEC is bigger and stuff, but the (American Athletic Conference) has Houston, they were No. 1, No. 2 all of last year. And make the tournament every year. It’s a good league there but this one is tougher. I’ve got to be ready for that. That’s why I’ve been working since I’ve been on campus. I’m going to be ready for that.”

White is counting on that.

“He’s a guy who has rebounded and defended at a high level in a league that’s pretty comparable. I think the SEC is the best league in the country right now, but he’s done it at a pretty high level,” White said. “The way he moves is pretty impressive for a guy his size and he’s a developing offensive player. He’s only going to get better. He’s gotten better throughout his career.”