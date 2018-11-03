LEXINGTON, KY – It was billed by some pundits who cover Kentucky as the biggest football game in Wildcats’ history.

However, in the end, it was 6th-ranked Georgia looking like it had been there before, rolling to a 34-17 victory, a win that stamped the Bulldogs as the East Division champs and a spot in the SEC title game next month at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"It has not been easy. It’s never easy. People sometimes will be spoiled when you win. These are good programs, these are good teams," head coach Kirby Smart said. "Give our kids a lot of credit. They’re backs were against the wall two weeks in a row. They came out fighting. They came out scratching and clawing."

Despite the win, Georgia players spoken to were not satisfied. As Monty Rice put it, there's plenty of more work to do.

With Auburn up next on Saturday, the Bulldogs (8-1, 6-1) are still in contention for a spot in the College Football Playoffs but need to keep winning to make it back for the second straight year.

"We just celebrated, that was it. I held up a little poster that said "SEC East Champs," but that's it," senior Jonathan Ledbetter said. "It's on to the next one."

Kentucky entered the contest as the top-defensive team in the country, giving up an average of just 13 points per game. In fact, no team had scored more than 20 points against the Wildcats (7-2, 5-2), who also came in ranked third in the SEC in rushing defense, giving up 108.5 yards per game.

D’Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield were not impressed.

The pair combined for 271 rushing yards, with Swift rushing 16 times for 156 yards and Holyfield 18 for 115. Holyfield accounted for one of Georgia’s touchdowns on a four-yard run, with Swift scoring two, including a career-best 83-yarder in the third to put the Bulldogs up 28-3.

Overall, Georgia rushed for 331 yards.

"They've always been good players, guys. I'm not going to say they played better tonight because they played before. They had good, open holes, they ran hard, receivers blocked well. They continue to run hard, they're confident in the group in front of them," Smart said. "I thought coach (Jim) Chaney had a good plan against what was a really good defense. Teams struggle to score against them mainly because of their experience. They have veterans in the back end and they don't make a lot of mistakes. So you've got to grind out points and knows we grind'em out. We grind out a lot of threes when we're supposed to be scoring touchdowns."

Quarterback Jake Fromm didn’t have to throw much, completing 14 of 20 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.

Rodrigo Blankenship got in on the scoring act with field goals of 23 and 38 yards.

"Georgia beat us in all phases," Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said. "There's many things we will take from this. We can learn an awful lot."

Defensively, Georgia held heralded running back Benny Snell in check, limiting the junior to 20 carries for 73 yards. Snell scored the Wildcats’ first touchdown on a 9-yard run late in the third, but with the Bulldogs safely in front, he was not as big a factor in the final quarters.

Georgia led 14-3 at the half, but it could have been more.

Instead, a pair of fumbles, one on a high-snap from backup center Trey Hill, the other on a botched handoff between Fromm and Swift.

Both times, Wildcats defensive end Josh Allen scooped the ball; the second at the Kentucky 32 with 15 seconds left before half.

Hill was playing due to starting center Lamont Gaillard having to leave the game early in the first quarter due to what looked to be an injury to his left knee.

The injury actually occurred on Georgia’s first scoring play, a 4-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Nauta to cap the Bulldogs’ first possession of the game.

Kentucky, as expected, relied heavily on Snell, running him 17 times in the first half for 66 yards. At one point, the Wildcats enjoyed a 16:02-4:50 advantage in time of possession, but despite that edge, the only points Kentucky mustered was a 34-yard field goal by Chance Poore with 7:57 left in the second quarter.

But Georgia answered right back, driving 75 yards on 14 plays, capped by a 20-yard run by Swift to push the lead to 14-3.

The third quarter was more of the same.

Georgia took the third quarter kickoff and promptly drove 87 yards on nine plays, capped by a 4-yard touchdown run by Holyfield for a 21-3 lead, marking the first time all year anyone has scored more than 20 points against the Wildcats.

"I think we're getting better. Ascending is a strong word; we're getting better," Smart said. "We've just got so many things to get better at. I hate to say it but we left opportunities out there in this game. I know you're never going to play a perfect game, but I just wish we could play a cleaner game. We've got some guys that have to grow up.