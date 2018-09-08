COLUMBIA, S.C. -- D’Andre Swift’s 17-yard run around the left tackle to find the end zone was only the start of Georgia’s success in the running game.

Regardless of who the Bulldogs put behind quarterback Jake Fromm in their 41-17 win over South Carolina, the story was the same. Find a hole between the tackles; take advantage of the blocks; repeat.

It was something Georgia struggled to do in its season-opener against Austin Peay as most of its rushing success came with lateral runs in which speed was advantageous. At times, Georgia found a way to implement this factor. But mostly it was about imposing physicality and tiring a smaller South Carolina defensive line.

Georgia recorded 271 rushing yards without its high-caliber backs of recent years, Sony Michel and Nick Chubb—but it became eerily similar. Last season, the Bulldogs collected 300-or-more yards four times.

“That comes from trying to create an identity,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “We believe in running the ball, play action, and opening it up. We want balance.”

Georgia didn’t see their success fully materialize until the second half, however. At the intermission, when the Gamecocks were still competitive, Georgia only had 104 rushing yards—a mere 23 in the second quarter.

But in the first six minutes of the third quarter, Georgia opened much like the previous half: 14 quick points. The run created separation in the scoring margin, and the rout was in progress.

“We kind of had it in our mind,” said running back Elijah Holyfield, who led the Bulldogs in rushing with 79 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. “If we kept pushing and pushing, we knew they were going to break.”

Smart has the good fortune to possess a deep backfield, even after a season-ending injury to freshman running back Zamir White, and isn’t afraid to diversify his load. Aside from the five carries at the quarterback position, Georgia rushers received 47 touches, and those were shared by eight different players.

Freshman James Cook, who was ineligible in the first half for targeting late in the season opener, was a significant piece in the fourth quarter during the closing stages. He finished with 38 yards on 11 carries.

“It was about dominating the line-of-scrimmage and getting to the second level,” senior center Lamont Gaillard said. “Once we got to the second level, we were good to go.”

The rushing statistics alone are telling enough, but it also opened up a second element for the Bulldogs’ offense. After a below-expectations first half for sophomore quarterback Jake Fromm, he was able to find his targets more frequently in a 21-point scoring output in the third quarter.

Fromm finished 15-for-18 with 194 yards, a touchdown and an interception. His biggest play was a 34-yard touchdown pass to speed merchant Mecole Hardman.

But without the running game to start the offensive attack of 473 yards, it may not have happened.

“If you ask anyone in the country, they'll agree you can break someone’s will running the ball—and it’s demoralizing,” Smart said. “I think that’s what we did in the second half.”