Georgia’s backfield is dealing with some injuries, head coach Kirby Smart revealed during Thursday morning’s interview with the Bulldog Roundtable on 680-AM.

According to Smart, sophomore running back D’Andre Swift is managing a groin injury, while junior Brian Herrien is “dinged up” for the Bulldogs, now three weeks into spring camp.

Although Smart did not offer any more specifics, be assured that he and Georgia’s offensive coaches won’t take any unnecessary chances with the duo, meaning junior Elijah Holyfield can be expected to get much of the work until Herrien and Swift have sufficiently recovered from their injuries.

Otherwise, Smart said the group is coming along.

“Those kids are still growing. The biggest expectation for them is ball security and blitz pickup,” Smart said. “It’s not just a matter of carrying the ball or making people miss, that’s probably the easiest part of their job. The toughest part is understanding the protections and knowing in our league they’re going to get twisted and confused, and understand how difficult it’s going to be picking up pressures and protecting the ball when it’s your sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth carry.”

Smart also said freshman Zamir White is progressing well.

Although White is unable to take part in contact this spring while he recovers from his ACL injury, Smart said the North Carolina native continues to develop.

“He can just run around and can’t be involved in the contact, and we all know that’s the part you’re going to have to see to get the ultimate confidence,” Smart said. “We just won’t get to see that this spring.”