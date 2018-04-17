There’s a lot of adjectives that have been used to compliment junior running back Elijah Holyfield

His personal favorite?

“They always say physical, that’s the thing I get the most,” Holyfield said after Tuesday’s 13th day of spring practice. “That’s the way we play at Georgia, that’s the way this program is built, so I enjoy carrying that out on other teams.”

Some say he’s runs angry. Holyfield doesn’t disagree.

“Sometimes when I get the ball, I am angry. I try to get in that mindset … I wouldn’t say I’m angry, it’s more of mindset,” said Holyfield, who smiled that it usually doesn’t take him long to make the transformation.

“Usually about two carries and I’m into it,” said Holyfield, one of the favorites of head coach Kirby Smart.

"He's a workhorse, he's a tough guy. He's physical. He's extremely competitive,” Smart said. “You know, I thought he grew up his second year because he contributed on special teams. His first year, I don't think he knew how to contribute on special teams. But he's developed as a special teams player. He gained confidence through the special teams and now that's carried over into his offense and carrying the ball.”

At 5-11 and a brick-solid 215 pounds, Holyfield has made quite an impression on teammates.

Just ask defensive lineman David Marshall.

“That’s a man, that’s another man,” Marshall said. “I love how he practices, I love how he comes hard. You never see him slacking – never.”

Working behind Nick Chubb, Sony Michel and D’Andre Swift, there weren’t a ton of opportunities to go around to Holyfield and fellow backup Brian Herrien.

However, when he played, results followed.

Holyfield rushed for 293 yards on just 50 carries with a couple of touchdowns for the Bulldogs in 2017, taking advantage of whatever opportunities he was fortunate enough to receive.

“Any opportunity to play I’m always going to be excited,” Holyfield said. “I have an opportunity now, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Smart’s got every confidence that he’ll do just fine.

“Like you said, he got some carries last year in some mop-up duty. But he's a physical, tough guy, one of my favorite competitors out there,” Smart said. “He's got to pass pro better, he's got to work on it and that’s been a big emphasis for him. But I'm excited to see where he goes. He's had some really good tough runs this spring."

Holyfield’s ready to take advantage of whatever opportunities happen to present themselves.

With Swift slowed by a groin injury and freshman Zamir White out rehabbing his ACL injury, Holyfield could wind up being the primary back for the Bulldogs in Saturday’s G-Day game (4 p.m.).

As far as the season? Don’t count him out.

Most assume Swift will be the main man getting the bulk of the carries left by Chubb and Michel, with White and possibly fellow five-star freshman James Cook in the picture.

Just don’t overlook Holyfield, who became somewhat of a local Internet sensation when a picture of his muscled frame routinely made the rounds on Social Media.

“I caught too much wind of that,” said Holyfield, smiling. “I don’t want to see the pictures no more, but people keep talking about my arms.”

Hard work in the weight room will do that, and that’s an aspect that Holyfield takes considerable pride.

“We had a running back here (Nick Chubb) who could lift a lot of weight, so I try to do what he could do,” Holyfield said. “I look at his numbers and try to get to those.”

So, can Holyfield hang with Chubb when it comes to pushing around the most weight?

He says he can. “Oh yeah, ask Chubb. I can hang with Chubb,” said Holyfield, who said Georgia fans have yet to see just what he can with the football.

That includes disproving the notion that he’s only an inside runner. According to Holyfield, he’s got more speed than you think.

“As I get the ball more, I think people will be able to see what I’m able to do,” he said.