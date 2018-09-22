COLUMBIA, Mo. - Georgia is 4-0, but there’s an area of the Bulldogs’ game that’s starting to be a bit of a concern: run defense.

Last week, Georgia rolled past Middle Tennessee, though the Blue Raiders rushed for 154 yards.

Saturday, Georgia eased past Missouri 43-29. Yet the Tigers actually out-rushed the Bulldogs 185-172, a fact that irked Kirby Smart noticeably after the game.

“We didn’t play with discipline or composure, and really not much physicality, when you look at the run game for us and stopping the run defensively,” said Smart.

It wasn’t what Smart expected.

Coming into the game, all the pre-game talk centered around Tiger quarterback Drew Lock. The Bulldog did a good job there.

Lock only completed 23 of 48 passes for 221 yards and no touchdowns.

Unfortunately for Georgia, that wasn’t the case on the ground, as all four of Missouri’s touchdowns came on running plays.

“That’s not our standard,” linebacker D’Andre Walker said. “They’re not supposed to run the ball in. That’s something that has to improve.”

It wasn’t one player doing the damage for the Tigers. All four MIssouri rushing touchdowns were scored by different players, one each by Larry Rountree, Tyler Badis, Damar Crockett, and Lock himself.

Smart was asked if he ever envisioned Missouri scoring four touchdowns with no scoring passes by the Missouri QB.

“I probably would not have thought that,” Smart said. “But I wouldn't have thought they'd be able to run the ball. We pride ourselves on not allowing people to run the ball. If you asked me what was the one most disappointing thing—they were able to run the ball, especially in the low-red area. It's one thing to run it in the field, but they ran it in the low-red area. That's concerning for us, because it's not who we are.”

Missouri averaged 4.6 yards per rush.

“We knew they were going to be physical. I feel like we were, but we gave up too many explosive plays,” Walker said. “That’s pretty much what enabled them to run it in on our defense, which is unacceptable.” So, how do you fix it?

“Work on it. We had everybody in the box we could have in the box; we just didn't play through people,” Smart said. “They out-manned us down there.”

With Tennessee up next, those are the kinds of issues Smart says the team must fix—quick.

“I don't know what it (the game) says. It says we can handle some adversity on the road. When we were challenged, we responded well. But I'm not pleased with the discipline and composure that we played with,” Smart said. “It's not like I think we didn't play physical; we played physical. But Missouri's a good football team. They won nine out of 10 games. I think we'll look back on this game and say they've got a pretty good team in a few weeks. I think Derek (Dooley) does a great job offensively. If not for the turnovers and the blocked punt, that game's a whole lot different.”