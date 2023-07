The calendar has turned to July. Georgia is about to start racking up commitments. UGASports RUMORS vs. FACTS comes to you talking about the upcoming decision for Daniel Calhoun (July 5), Nyier Daniels (July 7), Marques Easley (July 8), and Joseph Jonah-Ajonye (July 12). Georgia can possibly bring in the best offensive and defensive line combination in the Kirby Smart era in 2024.

The RVF crew also discusses high-profile targets like KJ Bolden, who will announce his decision on August 5, and Justin Williams. Williams is likely committing to either Georgia or Oregon before the end of the month. Both are five-stars and major priorities for Georgia.

All of that and more are addressed in the show as questions from the UGASports Vault were answered on the latest episode of RUMORS vs. FACTS. Check out the full video and, or audio replays below.