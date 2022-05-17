RUMORS vs. FACTS: Updates on top UGA Targets in the Class of 2023

The UGASports recruiting staff went LIVE once again on Monday night to discuss all of the latest news and developments surrounding Georgia football recruiting.

The Arch Manning sweepstakes is in full swing. Lots of stake is being put into general comments that have virtually nothing to do with Manning's final destination. UGASports examines where things are currently. Georgia is looking to make a big impact in the Class of 2023 in the state of Alabama.

Qua Russaw and James Smith are major priority targets. UGASports updates the recruitment of that pair of defenders from the Yellowhammer State, plus others. 2024 QB options, running back scenarios in 2023, Stacy Searels's first OL Class, and Vault questions are all on this episode of UGASports RUMORS vs. FACTS.