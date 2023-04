UGASports RUMORS vs. FACTS is the weekly show that brings you all things Georgia football recruiting. The RVF crew comes to you LIVE each Monday night to discuss the latest offers, visitors, and more.

2024 WR commitment Sacovie White joined the show for an interview to talk about his recruitment and the 2024 class that Georgia is building.

2025 TE Elyiss Williams committed to Georgia over the weekend. Todd Hartley continues to build a ridiculously talented tight-end room. The 6-foot-8 Peach State native elects to stay home and the RVF crew breaks down what it means for Georgia.

UGA has been and is scheduled to bring in a ton of talent for visits on campus this Spring. With G-Day approaching, the UGASports recruiting staff recaps visits to this point and looks ahead to those that will take place on G-Day.