UGASports RUMORS vs. FACTS is the weekly recruiting show each that goes live each and every Monday night on the UGASports YouTube channel at 8:30 PM EST. You never know who is going to show much each week on the show. Last night's episode reacted to the commitment of 2024 tight end Colton Heinrich and recapped a weekend of massive visits.

Georgia Class of 2024 wide receiver commit Sacovie White joined the show first to give his insights on who he was trying to get to Georgia with him and much more. Later in the show 2024 offensive line target Casey Poe joined the show to detail his official visit to Athens and his recruitment overall.

Vault questions were answered and lots of recruiting news and notes were touched upon. Catch the full video and audio replays below on UGASports RUMORS vs. FACTS.