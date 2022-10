UGASports RUMORS vs. FACTS, presented by Turner, Wood, & Smith Insurance in cooperation with Auto-Owners, was live on Monday night with a special guest. 2024 Georgia quarterback commit Ryan Puglisi joined me, Jed May, and Trent Smallwood to talk about his recruitment process and decision to pick Georgia. Puglisi answered questions from Vault members and viewers in the YouTube chat.

After Puglisi's appearance on the show, the UGASports recruiting staff updated Georgia's work to finish its Class of 2023. We reviewed the commitment of defensive back Chris Peal. Damon Wilson and Samuel M'Pemba were also discussed.

Catch the full audio and video replays below and get caught up on all things Georgia Bulldog football recruiting.