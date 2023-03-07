UGASports RUMORS vs. FACTS was live on Monday to discuss all things Georgia football recruiting. The month of March is going to be jumping in Athens as talented prospects descend upon the Classic City to see the Georgia staff and players in action during spring practice.

There are new targets emerging for Georgia in the Class of 2024. Offensive linemen Aidan Lynch and Ethan Calloway recently received offers. Both are discussed in the show. Also, Joseph Phillips, a Rivals 250 versatile linebacker that was offered by Georgia in December, made his first trip to Athens on Friday. That visit and where Georgia stands in that recruitment is touched upon as well.

Finally, Jed May and I separate fact from fiction on the recruitment of Dylan Raiola and other quarterback targets for the University of Georgia.

For exclusive RUMORS vs. FACT War Room notes each week, become a member of UGASports and head to The Vault. Each week, members get to ask questions to the UGASports recruiting staff. Those were answered in this episode as always.

