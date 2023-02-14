The UGASports recruiting staff is once again talking about the latest developments in Georgia Football recruiting. RUMORS vs. FACTS is presented by Turner, Wood, & Smith Insurance (twsinsurance.com) & Auto-Owners (auto-owners.com).

Rivals released new Five-Stars in the Class of 2024. Jed, Trent, and Blayne discuss the UGA targets that have received this distinction and update their recruitments. Also, Trent Smallwood releases his Class Prediction 1.0 on Wednesday on the Vault. In this episode the UGASports recruiting staff gives a sneak peek.

Finally, Vault questions are answered. Questions like Raiola or Arch? Who is the non-QB prospect that could anchor the Georgia class? And, which offensive linemen does Georgia have the best shot at in 2024?

The Class of 2024 for Georgia is currently ranked No. 1 with ten commitments. In this episode, you'll find out why this class has the chance to be the best that Kirby Smart has ever signed.