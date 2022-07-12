RUMORS vs. FACTS: More commits to come in July for UGA

The recruiting trail is heating up in the month of July for Georgia. Since July 1, UGA has landed five commitments across three classes. In the Class of 2023, both Daniel Harris and Raylen Wilson have made their pledge to Georgia public. The Class of 2024 has been kick-started by Colquitt County teammates and offensive weapons Ny Carr and Landen Thomas. The Class of 2025 received its first commit just yesterday in Philadelphia area running back Jabree Coleman.

The UGASports recruiting staff touched on what each of these commitments means for UGA and what these prospects bring to the table. Also, the Dawgs are likely to stay hot in July, with many top Class of 2023 targets set to make decisions. In the episode, we discuss the upcoming decisions of Troy Bowles, Jamaal Jarrett, Kelton Smith, Jonel Aguero, Justice Haynes, Caleb Downs, and Connor Lew.

We answer questions on offensive line recruiting, wide receiver recruiting, and many more topics that Vault members submitted. Tune in to RUMORS vs. FACTS each Monday night for the latest on Georgia Bulldog football recruiting.