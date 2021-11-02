RUMORS vs. FACTS: Missouri Visitors, Class of 2022 taking shape

Georgia has another opportunity to put its impressive on-campus recruiting machine on display this weekend. The Bulldogs are a heavy favorite against the Missouri Tigers and the game is at noon. Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs will look to handle their business accordingly on the field and then the staff will focus on spending time with priority prospects like Shemar James.

Defensive back is going to be the primary area addressed with the remaining spots in Georgia's Class of 2022. The UGASports recruiting staff dove into Georgia's pursuit for depth on the back end of its defense, its chances with aforementioned James at linebacker, and took Vault questions on many more topics.

The full replay is available below in both YouTube and audio podcast format.