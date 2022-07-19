RUMORS vs. FACTS: Major decision recaps, UGA set to climb in rankings

The UGASports recruiting staff was live on Monday night to discuss the current Georgia football recruiting class.

The Class of 2023 has had some peaks and valleys. Just over twenty-four hours apart, Georgia gained the commitment of a top target and shockingly lost out on another. Jed May and I break down the big victory on the trail for Glenn Schumann and company in receiving the verbal commitment from Troy Bowles. We also analyze what went wrong for Georgia in the recruitment of Justice Haynes as the Georgia legacy running back committed to Alabama.

There are massive decisions upcoming, and Georgia has a chance to climb up in the Rivals team rankings quickly. Jamaal Jarrett, Kelton Smith, and Joenel Aguero all decide this week. If Georgia were to land all three, the Dawgs could be sitting as high as No. 3 in the Class of 2023 team rankings by the end of July 23.

It's a loaded show with lots of questions from the UGASports Vault and the YouTube chat.