RUMORS vs. FACTS: Justyn Rhett commits, UGA receivers, and Arch talk

Georgia gained the commitment of Class of 2023 cornerback Justyn Rhett yesterday. Last night the UGASports recruiting staff took to YouTube live to discuss the commitment and break down the game of the former Notre Dame commit turned Bulldog pledge.

As always, the crew answered questions from YouTube commenters and the Vault. Running backs in the Class of 2023, wide receiver utilization and recruiting at Georgia under Kirby Smart, and, of course, Arch Manning were all discussed.

Catch the full video and, or audio replays of the latest episode of UGASports's RUMORS vs. FACTS.