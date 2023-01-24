UGASports RUMORS vs. FACTS is presented by Turner, Wood, & Smith Insurance in cooperation with Auto-Owners.

This episode of RUMORS vs. FACTS features an interview with 2026 QB Julian Lewis. Lewis led Carrollton High School in Georgia to the 2022 GHSA 7A State Championship game. During his freshman season, Lewis threw for 4118 yards, 48 touchdowns, and completed 65.5 percent of his passes. Lewis set a state record by throwing for 531 yards in the state championship game.

There are several updates on top targets in the classes of 2023, 2024, and 2025 as well. Get the latest of Duce Robinson, Dylan Raiola, KJ Bolden, Eddrick Houston, and many more.



Catch the full video and audio replays below.