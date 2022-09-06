The Georgia Bulldogs dominated Oregon this past Saturday. A 49-3 throttling in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the blowout had the eyes of recruits both in the stands and around the country witnessing an aerial assault on the Ducks.

Georgia threw the ball 37 times in the game for 439 yards. Two different quarterbacks accounted for three touchdown passes. Ten different Bulldogs caught passes on the day. There was tempo, there were players in space, and it was an exciting offense to watch. Kirby Smart made sure to drive those points home in his post-game press conference and specifically had comments for offensive prospects considering UGA.

On this week's episode of RUMORS vs. FACTS, I was joined by Radi Nabulsi to discuss the impact of Georgia's performance versus Oregon on recruiting. Radi and I answered questions from the UGASports Vault as well.

