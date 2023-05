UGASports RUMORS vs. FACTS comes to you live to discuss the latest news and notes on Georgia football recruiting each and every Monday night. Last night, Trent Smallwood and I previewed the visitor list confirmed so far for a loaded month of June!

Kirby Smart and the Georgia staff are looking to bolster what is already a No. 1-ranked class, and are attempting to make the Class of 2024 the highest rated that Georgia has ever signed. If they do, it will largely be due to the commitments and efforts of our two guests on this show, Dylan Raiola and Peyton Woodyard.

Raiola and Woodyard discussed their relationship with the Georgia staff, previewed the upcoming official visit weekend, and talked about prospects they're recruiting to join them in Georgia's Class of 2024.