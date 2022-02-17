RUMORS vs. FACTS: Coach Uzo-Diribe's early offers | Young QB recruiting

The UGASports recruiting staff went live once again to discuss Georgia Bulldogs football recruiting. UGA head coach Kirby Smart recently added Coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe to the UGA staff. Georgia's new outside linebackers coach is wasting no time in targeting long, athletic edge rushers. Uzo-Diribe is also bringing an international flair to Georgia's recruiting. Many of the prospects that Diribe has offered are originally from foreign countries.

The UGASports staff also debunks some rumors, talks about young and upcoming quarterback targets, and takes questions from the UGASports Vault. Watch and, or listen to the full replay below. Make sure to subscribe to the UGASports YouTube channel and turn on notifications to keep up with the ever-growing amount of content coming out on Georgia football and recruiting.