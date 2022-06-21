RUMORS vs. FACTS: CJ Allen commits | Arch enters new stage | Visit fallout

The UGASports recruiting staff is back once again to discuss the latest developments in Georgia football recruiting.

Georiga landed its fourth commitment in seven days on Monday in 2023 inside linebacker CJ Allen. Allen joins AJ Harris, Petyon Woodring, and Joshua Miller as the newest UGA pledges. The UGASports recruiting staff touches on all of these commitments during the show.

Arch Manning has now wrapped up his official visits. There is great confidence being exuded out of both Georgia and Texas. Now it appears to be a waiting game. The guys bring their latest insights on the situation.

Finally, Georgia hosted a third straight weekend of official visitors loaded with talent. This episode brings updates on several of the key targets that have visited up to this point. Also, we look ahead to the final weekend of June's OVs.