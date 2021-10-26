RUMORS vs. FACTS: Chuck Smith joins, Julian Humphrey decommits from UF

In the words of the great announcer Jim Ross, "We're live pal."

You never know what's going to happen during an episode of RUMORS vs. FACTS on the UGASports YouTube channel each Monday night. Not only did the UGASports recruiting staff have former NFL defensive end Chuck Smith on the show to talk about his star pupils Tyre West, Mykel Williams, and Christen Miller, but also there was breaking recruiting news.

A priority target for the Georgia Bulldogs, Julian Humphrey decommitted from the University of Florida while the show was on air. There was real-time reaction to Florida losing its second high-profile commitment in the last week. Shemar James and Humphrey have both rescinded their pledge to the Gators and Humphrey's announcement comes as Georgia-Florida game week is jump getting ramped up.

If you missed the show live, you'll see below the full show video replay, the clip of the moment when Julian Humphrey decommitted from Florida, and the audio podcast version of the complete show.