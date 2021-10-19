RUMORS vs. FACTS: Aliou Bah commits | Upcoming decisions after UK visits

The UGASports recruiting staff was live per usual on Monday evening at 8:15. The show got a little boost in content about an hour before going live with the commitment of four-star offensive lineman Aliou Bah. Bah is a standout for IMG Academy and had decommitted from Florida State just two days before making his pledge to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The UGASports staff breaks down the commitment of Bah and what Georgia is getting in the 6-foot-5, 329-pound offensive lineman. Also, we discussed the recruitment and upcoming decision of Luther Burden, recapped visits for the Kentucky game, and answered questions from the Vault.

Enjoy the full video replay and, or listen via the podcast format.