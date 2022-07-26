RUMORS vs. FACTS: 2023 UGA recruiting stays hot in July | Ranked No. 4

The Georgia Bulldogs now have six commitments in the Class of 2023 in the month of July. Add in two commitments in the Class of 2024 and also another in the Class of 2025, and it's fair to say that Georgia is red hot on the trail.

Kirby Smart and the Georgia staff have added five four-star recruits on the defensive side of the ball and also an in-state offensive lineman. That haul is good enough to help Georgia climb the Class of 2023 team rankings. After collecting commitments at a frenetic pace, Georgia is now sitting at No. 4 and is rapidly closing in Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas.

UGASports RUMORS vs. FACTS went live on YouTube once again to talk about the latest in Georgia football recruiting. In this episode, the crew discusses the current momentum that the Dawgs have, who could be next, and answers questions from the UGASports Vault.