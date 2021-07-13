Roster update post MLB Draft

With the Major League Draft limited to just 20 rounds, it was inevitable that more college players would be returning to their respective schools than ever before.

Scott Stricklin’s Georgia baseball team is a good example.

After Ryan Webb (fourth round, Cleveland) and Ben Harris (eighth round, Los Angeles Dodgers) were drafted, Stricklin told UGASports Tuesday that as of right now the remaining members of his 2021 squad are mostly expected to return.

That list includes infielders Josh McAllister (.333-9-29), Cole Tate (.319-2-20) and Chaney Rogers (.278-4-32), along with outfielders Connor Tate (.344-10-33) and Riley King (.261-6-34).

“As of right now we feel everybody is coming back. There are still some things that could happen in free agency, but we’ve had conversations with all of those guys, a couple of our incoming players had tough decisions to make over the past two days, and they decided they wanted to come to school,” Stricklin said. “But as of this minute, we feel everybody is coming back but it’s fluid because free agency is out there.”

Although Webb and Harris were the only Bulldogs selected in the three-day draft, it was not for a lack of interest.

Unlike the NFL and NBA drafts, major league baseball teams will call prospective draftees and ask if they will sign for a specific amount. If an agreement cannot be reached, players will move on.

Per Stricklin, that was exactly the case with six of his players, including pitcher Jonathan Cannon, who announced his return to Georgia after teams failed to pay the amount he was asking for.

“We had several guys, probably 5-6 who were interested in major league baseball. but it was going to take a lot to get them,” Stricklin said. “Because we had only two guys drafted doesn’t mean we didn’t have other guys who would have been drafted. It’s a tough thing. It’s a tough thing for players and it’s a tough thing for teams trying to figure out how to do things with the salary cap in place.”

Georgia’s returning players were not the only ones affected.

Pitchers Dylan Ross and Coleman Willis are two signees that Baseball America ranked among the top 125. Neither was drafted and both will be reporting to Athens next month.

“You only have so much money to spend and every single player that gets drafted has a number, this is what I want, and it’s really tough to put the jigsaw puzzle together and try to sign everybody,” Stricklin said. “When you’ve got players, and you see it in the SEC, there’s a whole lot of players coming to college, and Power 5 programs in college players across the board, a lot of players who would have signed, are coming to college. A lot of third year players are also coming back to college are doing so because they are comfortable with where they are. They all want to play pro ball, but they all want to make sure it’s right.” Although have additional players returning can make for some interesting roster shuffling, Stricklin said it’s a good problem to have.

“We’ve got a loaded roster, a lot of really talented players, and that’s a problem in itself,” Stricklin said. “We have a lot of really good players, it’s a good problem to have, but it’s still a problem. But at the end of the day, the best players are going to play and best pitchers are going to pitch.”

NOTES:

...Stricklin said pitchers Will Childers and Garrett Brown – who missed last year after undergoing Tommy John surgery – are recovering on schedule.

“We hope they will both throw a little bit in the fall. They’re both in their throwing programs, they’re letting it go. Garrett Brown, I just watched him from a distance, he was throwing in the outfield as we were wrapping up camp, he looks good, his arm looks good,” Stricklin said. “Both are on track to be 100 percent late in the fall which gives them a little bit of leeway to kind of work out the kinks in December, January and early February to get ready for the start of the season.”

Childers and Brown were both expected to play integral roles on the Bulldogs’ pitching staff last spring before their respective injuries.

…Don’t rule out infielder Garrett Blaylock quite yet. Although Blaylock has placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal and is talking to other schools, Stricklin said a final decision has not been made.

“He’s just looking to see what out there. Garrett is a really talented player, but he has not made a decision yet,” Stricklin said. “Just because you put your name in the portal, that does not mean you are leaving. But he is looking to see what’s out there. He’s a great kid; he’s weighing his options, but who knows? That one is not fully sure yet what way that is going to go.”

… The Bulldogs have two transfers who are expected to join the program. Infielder Cory Action started all but two games at Florida in 2019 when he hit six home runs and drove in 30 runs. Pitcher Davis Rekose saw limited action last season for Mississippi State, allowing four earned runs with six strikeouts in 2.1 innings.