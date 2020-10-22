“I hate it for the development of the rest of your roster. When you talk across the league, that is the most frustrating thing for coaches; you have got kids that want to play, that is what they want to do."

The SEC threw Georgia a bit of a curve ball last week when it pushed back the Bulldogs’ game at Kentucky-originally set for Saturday-until Oct. 31.

However, head coach Kirby Smart is not necessarily complaining.

Not only does the week off give his Bulldogs time to recover from what as a physical game against Alabama, but perhaps more importantly, it’s affording Smart the opportunity to rep more of his younger players in practice, players who could still potentially aid the team late on in the year.

“We are a beat-up football team. We have got some guys who have got to get well, but we have also got a lot of guys that have got to get better. So, we are taking this week, working Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday trying to get fundamentally better, trying to focus on us, not really on opponents, things we can get better at. That starts today. I am excited to see the kids go out and work,” Smart said. “We’ve got a lot of guys who probably haven’t gotten to play the number of snaps that we would like in terms of the teams we played and the tight games we have had to play, and we’ve got to get those guys better. It starts today and they will get to work on it today.”

The absence of non-conference games for the purpose of player development is obviously a situation all teams in the league are having to face.

Smart said it has had a negative effect.

“It makes the off-week that much more important, I think,” he said. “Statistically, I do not have the number of what we have played versus what we have not played, but I know we’ve played fewer for sure. We had to travel and dress fewer. When you play SEC games, the rules are different than non-conference. But we knew that coming in.”

Still, it does not make the situation any easier.

According to Smart, the conference-only schedule has forced roster development for all teams to take a back seat to focusing solely on preparing your main players for the upcoming game.

“I hate it for the development of the rest of your roster. When you talk across the league, that is the most frustrating thing for coaches; you have got kids that want to play, that is what they want to do,” Smart said. “It’s tough to get them in in some of the competitive environments, so where does their growth come from? You’ve got to sell their growth in practice and when they go against ones on scout team—there’s just not going to be a lot of opportunities to play a lot of guys.”