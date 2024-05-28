MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. – One of the discussions taking place after the NCAA’s announced $2.8 billion settlement in three antitrust cases to be paid to current and former student-athletes is whether rosters need to be capped.

That’s just one of the topics of discussion taking place Tuesday and Wednesday at the SEC Spring Meetings being held at the Sandestin Beach Hilton.

"Well, I think that's what we're here, right, to try and figure that out? I don't know — I think there's a lot of speculation and a lot of narratives out there that are loose and that may not be true. We're here to figure that out,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “I'm not completely up to date and educated completely on where it is. I do feel strongly that roster spots are important and that walk-ons are important. Where that falls, that's what we're here to decide."

Exactly what a roster cap would look like, Smart is not exactly sure.

It’s also just one of many subjects coaches, league athletic directors and administrators will attempt to sift through over the next few days.

"There’s so many things that are going on right now. Like, all the questions you guys are asking, there’s not one thing dominating,” Smart said. “Probably, in the nine years I’ve been part of this, this is the most anticipated meeting because there is so much left - not necessarily for us to decide – but for us to have input on. Some of it is beyond our decision-making process. So, there is a lot there."

However, the idea that somehow walk-ons would no longer be part of programs like Georgia's does not sit well with Smart.

"Yeah, guys, I want to be perfectly honest. I don’t know that I even completely understand what’s being said and done. I don’t want to be remiss and be misquoted as, ‘Well, Kirby defends walk-ons.’ I don’t know anybody who wouldn’t defend walk-ons. We’re talking about something that just makes sense. Now, when you implement that known fact into some form of settlement that I don’t completely understand, I don’t know where that factors in.”

Texas A&M coach Mike Elko made no pretenses about where he stands on a world without walk-ons. He doesn’t like it one bit.

“I think it takes away from what college football has meant and what it’s about. You look at legacies of Texas A&M kids that are going to get opportunities to play football for Texas A&M potentially taken away from them,” Elko said. “That’s something that’s really not what you want to do.”

Smart agreed. If walk-ons are no longer allowed to be part of the plan, the Georgia head coach does not see that as a good idea at all.

“When you look at Dabo Swinney’s career, Will Muschamp’s career, you look at Ladd McConkey. You look at guys that have come to schools and then gone on to be successful football players, successful football coaches, successful at everything they do, they overcame the ultimate odds,” Smart said. “I don’t know anybody who would be against having those walk-ons. At what cost does that bring us? I think it hurts high school football and football as a whole when kids can’t even dream about ‘What I might be able to do if I can’t get an opportunity.’ I think that’s a challenge."