Georgia baseball player Davis Rokose is no longer listed on the Bulldog baseball roster following an arrest earlier this week for felony aggravated assault.

The alleged incident occurred on New Year’s Day and he was released on a $5,700 bond the following day.

Georgia officials are aware of the incident and sent the following statement to UGASports.

“We are aware of a reported incident involving conduct by one of our student-athletes. While we are limited in what we can say about the matter, the report is disappointing and not reflective of our standards. We will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols.”

According to a copy of the arrest report obtained by UGASports, UGA police were called to Rokose’s Athens home at 2:40 a.m., Jan. 1 due to a domestic violence call.

The report said the victim had been crying hysterically and told officers that she had been choked during a verbal dispute.

The officer said he could see red marks around the victim’s neck and scratches on her shoulder.

A transfer from Mississippi State, Rokose went 1-0 with a 6.85 ERA in his first year at Georgia.