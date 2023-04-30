Only one college football team has won three consecutive national titles. It's probably not a team you're remotely close to thinking about. This has never occurred in the modern era. You have to go all the way back from 1935-37 to find a team with an official claim to a college football three-peat. The Minnesota Golden Gophers achieved this as they once a dominant program in the 1930s and early 1940s. Times have certainly changed. Georgia is the first team to win consecutive national titles since Alabama did in 2011 and 2012. However, Auburn ended Alabama's chance at a three-peat by defeating its rival and winning the SEC. The Bulldogs should be in position late in the 2023 season to make history to pull off a three-peat. And given Kirby Smart's counting to three following Georgia's 65-7 title win over TCU, you can bet he's going to do everything to put his program in position to pull off this accomplishment. Here are five things Georgia needs to happen to do what no team has done in 86 years.

Offensive line health

The exceptional news is that Georgia is deep on the offensive line. If a couple of injuries occur, the Bulldogs shouldn’t miss a beat. Xavier Truss, Sedrick Van Pran, Tate Ratledge and Amarius Mims all return with great experience. Earnest Greene was a premier prospect and Austin Blaske can play all five positions. If Greene beats out Blaske for the starting left tackle job, Blaske can be the first lineman to sub at any position due to injury. And with how Georgia rotates its linemen, Blaske may get some playing time anyway. Micah Morris, Monroe Freeling and Dylan Fairchild are other linemen who are excellent depth pieces. Georgia’s offense should be in a great place primarily due to the strength of the offensive line, particularly along the interior. As long as the Bulldogs don’t see an absurd rash of injuries that decimates the bulk of the starting lineup, Georgia will be in good hands in this department.



Consistent secondary play

It won’t be easy losing Kelee Ringo and Christopher Smith. Smith’s leadership will be especially hard to overcome, given his vocal presence that backed up his stellar on-field play. Nyland Green and Daylen Everette are the early leading candidates to take the open corner position opposite of Kamari Lassiter, who blossomed into a top-flight corner during the 2022 season. At safety, Georgia’s still deciding who will join Malaki Starks. Will Javon Bullard move there full time? Does Joenel Aguero start as a freshman? Will Dan Jackson see significant minutes in his return from injury? Bullard makes a lot of sense to stay at safety due to his skill set, which would then allow for Georgia to start Tykee Smith at star. Georgia still has plenty of time to figure out its secondary, which will be integral in any hopes of a three-peat.

South Carolina and Tennessee

Last season, Georgia faced only two true tests. One came in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Ohio State in 2022’s best game of the year. The other was somehow against Missouri. Otherwise, Georgia handily took care of every other opponent on the schedule. The 2023 schedule is somehow even easier. With Oklahoma jumping off the schedule, there isn’t a tough out of conference game. Barring any kind of unforeseen scenario, Georgia should only face two teams with enough talent to potentially create a close game. The first test will come early in South Carolina, even if the Gamecocks don't appear to fully match up. Quarterback Spencer Rattler played well down the stretch of the 2022 season, putting forth his best performances in wins over Tennessee and Clemson. Perhaps that carries over into 2023, making South Carolina more formidable than most people are expecting. Tennessee lost quarterback Hendon Hooker but should still be competitive under Josh Heupel. That style of offense is tough to defend, and Joe Milton is a great athlete who can make plays as a passer and runner. If Georgia gets past those two teams, it should be 12-0 heading into the SEC Championship. And yes, this includes Florida, considering we all saw what it is working with at quarterback.

A new-look interior defensive line

You don’t just replace a player like Jalen Carter. It was a noticeable difference up front when Carter was available compared to when he wasn’t. The Missouri game was a great example of that, as the Tigers found some success running the ball when Carter was forced to exit due to injury. Compounding this is the fact Bear Alexander elected to transfer to USC. The former five-star prospect was expected to contribute a lot up front this season. Zion Logue, Nazir Stackhouse and Warren Brinson will lead the interior linemen, with Christen Miller and newcomer Jordan Hall expected to contribute. With Alexander leaving, Hall could be counted on much more than originally anticipated. Georgia can't expect to fully replace what Carter brought to the table. But as long as the group continues to do damage against the run, the Bulldogs should be in good shape elsewhere with the defensive playmakers they have at other positions.

Leadership at quarterback

Stetson Bennett cemented himself as of the greatest players in Georgia football history. More so than his skill set, Bennett's leadership proved paramount over the past two seasons en route to back to back championships. As everyone knows, you must be a great leader to play quarterback. Given the importance of the position, teammates naturally gravitate to the quarterback to get them through close games. This is where Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton must find themselves heading into the 2023 season. Beck is the favorite to win the job, and if he does secure it, he will need to be the kind of dependable force Bennett turned into during the latter half of his career. We all know these three quarterbacks have talent based on the teams that recruited them. The intangible aspect is just as vital, however. If the Bulldogs get a similar leader to Bennett, they’ll be in good hands in their quest for a three-peat.