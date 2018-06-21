Former five-star wide receiver Demetrius Robertson made official Thursday what was speculated only a few days ago when he announced he was transferring from Cal. That set off an almost immediate question – are the Georgia Bulldogs back in the picture to land the Savannah native? Robertson was one of the Georgia’s most recruited targets in 2016 before deciding to sign with Cal, and assuming Kirby Smart could find room under the 85-scholarship limit, you’d think the interest would still be there. Robertson put out the news on Twitter Thursday, announcing he had decided to leave the program for personal reasons.

However, exactly what his reasons were remains unclear. Neither Robertson nor his brother Carlos immediately returned messages to seeking clarification, although a source told UGASports that one of the reasons he is leaving Cal was to be closer to his mother, who is ill back in Georgia. Assuming Robertson transfers, the former Savannah Christian standout would have to sit out a year to satisfy NCAA rules. In the past, Robertson could have played immediately with a successful hardship waiver request to the NCAA. Barring any extreme reasons, that’s no longer the case. New NCAA rules stipulate that successful waiver requests will now will result in an extra year of eligibility being tacked on instead of athletes being allowed to play the following year. Robertson, who chose the Bears over Georgia during a ceremony at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, at one time was also committed to Alabama when Bulldog head coach Smart was still serving as the defensive coordinator of the Crimson Tide. Prior to signing, Robertson inked a financial aid package with Georgia – along with several other schools – before announcing his decision to go to Cal. Smart congratulated Robertson on his decision.

@d_rob4 congrats on your decision! Cal is lucky to have you. Best of luck in Berkeley. — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) May 1, 2016